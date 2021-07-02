News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting Deputy PM visits construction sites in Yerevan
Armenia acting Deputy PM visits construction sites in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today paid working visits to a number of construction sites in Yerevan.

As reported the Government of Armenia, the acting Deputy Prime Minister visited the construction sites of Art Company, ML Mining and Ord Development to become familiar with the urban development programs underway in Yerevan. The companies build multi-apartment buildings.

Avinyan was introduced to the urban development features and floor plans, observed the construction works and toured the residential buildings and apartments.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos