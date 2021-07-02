Armenia acting Deputy PM visits construction sites in Yerevan

Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today paid working visits to a number of construction sites in Yerevan.
As reported the Government of Armenia, the acting Deputy Prime Minister visited the construction sites of Art Company, ML Mining and Ord Development to become familiar with the urban development programs underway in Yerevan. The companies build multi-apartment buildings.
Avinyan was introduced to the urban development features and floor plans, observed the construction works and toured the residential buildings and apartments.