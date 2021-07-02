News
Yerevan Police solve loan office robbery case
Yerevan Police solve loan office robbery case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

At 11:30am on Monday, Yerevan police received a report that a robbery had taken place in a loan office.

The law enforcement found out that a man had threatened with a gun-like object and stolen money from the aforesaid loan office.

Subsequently, they found out the identity of this robbery suspect in, who had entered the loan office wearing a mask and a cap.

As a result of explanatory work, the suspect, a 40-year-old man, turned himself in to the police on Thursday night.

He has been detained.

Police are looking for the stolen money and the weapon used in this crime.
