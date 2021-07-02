Yerevan Police solve loan office robbery case

At 11:30am on Monday, Yerevan police received a report that a robbery had taken place in a loan office.
The law enforcement found out that a man had threatened with a gun-like object and stolen money from the aforesaid loan office.
Subsequently, they found out the identity of this robbery suspect in, who had entered the loan office wearing a mask and a cap.
As a result of explanatory work, the suspect, a 40-year-old man, turned himself in to the police on Thursday night.
He has been detained.
Police are looking for the stolen money and the weapon used in this crime.