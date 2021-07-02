Lawyer Aram Vardevanyan to represent ‘Armenia’ bloc at Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. – Today, the "Armenia" bloc has filed a petition with the Constitutional Court (CC) with a request to invalidate the June 27 decision of the Central Electoral Commission; that is, we have challenged the constitutionality, legality, and, also, the factual circumstances that there are of the decision adopted on the election results. Lawyer Aram Vardevanyan, a representative of the aforesaid bloc led by second President Robert Kocharyan, said this during a press conference Friday—and with respect to the snap parliamentary elections on June 20.
"The CC will make the mentioned application a subject of examination, both in terms of quantitative violations and in terms of qualitative. (…). The model of constitutional justice regarding these elections will be unprecedented, as the election results are disputed at the CC by several [political] forces," Vardevanyan added, in particular.
He informed that their petition is quite large, and it includes videos, too. "We have presented our analysis of the [voting] results of 109 polling stations, which refers to about 88 thousand votes (…)," the representative of the "Armenia" bloc noted, in part.
Also, Vardevanyan, referred to the fact that after his resignation as Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan retained the post of Acting Prime Minister. "It was done for one purpose: to misuse administrative resources. (…). Today we have a case for the first time when the misuse of administrative resources by the authorities is registered.
The other circumstance was the chain of hate speech. What we were seeing from the authorities’ candidate, who simultaneously was also the acting Prime Minister, the amount of that hate speech was unsurpassed. All those expressions will become a subject of examination at the CC.
I can say that we will have an interesting examination at the CC, where I will act as the representative of the ‘Armenia’ bloc," Aram Vardevanyan said.