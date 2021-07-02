News
Friday
July 02
Dollar still dropping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 495.49/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.35 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 585.67 (down by AMD 1.95), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 681.15 (down by AMD 1.67), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.72 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 418.33, AMD 28,379.96 and AMD 17,300.38, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
