'Armenia' bloc representative: Petition submitted to Constitutional Court for impossibility of judge's participation

Along with the application addressed to the Constitutional Court, we have also submitted a petition to make the participation of Judge Vahe Grigoryan of the Constitutional Court impossible. This is what representative of ‘Armenia’ bloc Aram Vardevanyan (the bloc won seats in parliament following the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20) said during today’s press conference.

“The reason why is because Grigoryan has participated in the trial as an opponent, and under the specific case, he has acted against Robert Kocharyan, Seyran Ohanyan and Armen Gevorgyan. Besides, we believe he has a certain biased attitude. We’ll see,” he said.

Asked if he trusts the current members of the Constitutional Court, Vardevanyan said only after reading the Court’s decisions can he assess trust and added that he can’t claim that judges of the Constitutional Court aren’t trustworthy.

Vardevanyan recalled that the Constitutional Court must announce its decision no later than within 15 days and that the application was submitted today, July 2.