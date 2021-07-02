Mitsubishi Electric president resigns amid document forgery scandal

President of the Japanese electrical corporation Mitsubishi Electric Takeshi Sugiyama decided to resign from his post amid a scandal surrounding the long-term forgery of documents on air conditioning inspections. He stated this on Friday at a press conference in Tokyo, TASS reported.
Mitsubishi Electric has already generally acknowledged the fraud. According to an internal investigation, the corporation's plant in Nagasaki has, since at least 1985, been filing false information about allegedly systematic inspections of equipment supplied to transport companies, including air conditioners, pneumatic devices for brakes, and systems for opening and closing doors of passenger trains. Forgeries of this kind were carried out using a specially designed computer program.
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Electric claims that all air conditioners and other equipment sold by the company fully comply with state safety standards and work properly. The company has already apologized to consumers and all stakeholders.