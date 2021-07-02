News
Cyprus authorities change rules of entry for tourists
Cyprus authorities change rules of entry for tourists
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Cypriot authorities have made changes to the protocols for the entry of foreign tourists, ATOR reported.

For travelers from countries of the red category now the result of the PCR text on COVID-19, which is done upon arrival, will be available within three hours on the digital platform www.covid-testcyprus.com. Earlier, this information was sent to tourists on the phone by SMS.

The rules of entry to the island have not changed: the unvaccinated need to pass two PCR tests.

The first one is not earlier than 72 hours before departure. Its result is uploaded to the Cyprus Flight Pass platform within 48 hours prior to departure.

The second is upon arrival. At Larnaca airport, it costs 30 euros, at Paphos air harbor - 32 euros.

Children under 12 are exempt from testing.

PCR tests for coronavirus are not needed for travelers who have completed the full course of the Sputnik V vaccination.
