Armenia Constitutional Court registers Zartonk party petition to invalidate snap parliamentary election results

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia on Friday registered the petition of the Zartonk (Awakening) party, which ran in the snap elections to the National Assembly on June 20, with a request to declare the Central Electoral Commission decisions—adopted based on the results of these elections—and the election results invalid. The press secretary of the CC, Yeva Tovmasyan, wrote about this on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, the CC registered a similar petition submitted by the "Armenia" bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—which also had run in the aforementioned snap parliamentary elections.