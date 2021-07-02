Man detained in Afghanistan for carrying explosives in musical instrument

Afghan intelligence agencies thwarted an attempted bombing of a flight in Herat province, the country's security directorate tweeted.
A terrorist disguised as an artist tried to enter the plane, skillfully placing a bomb, a grenade, and chemicals inside a musical instrument. Officials of the General Directorate for National Security prevented a terrorist attack plan on the Herat-Kabul flight, the statement said.
Intelligence agencies claim that the man intended to use explosives during the flight.