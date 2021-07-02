Sham trial continues in Baku, prosecutor demands sentencing 12 Armenian POWs to 2 years in prison

The sham trial over Armenian captives continues in Baku’s courts. The prosecutor has demanded sentencing 12 Armenian captives to two years in prison and sentencing Hrach Avagyan and Gegham Serobyan to 5 years of imprisonment.
Among the 12 Armenian captives are Armen Baghasyan, Gor Gasparyan, Kamo Sefilyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Gevorg Asertyan, Sisak Yengoyan, Albert Petrosyan, Romik Sedrakyan, Aram Minasyan, Mkrtich Minasyan, Edgar Matevosyan and Yuri Karapetyan.
The Azerbaijani authorities understand that the sham criminal cases will serve as an occasion for criticism. What also serves as evidence of this is the fact that the prosecutor is demanding sentencing the accused under heavy criminal offenses and for terms that are incompatible with the charge.