Attorney: The two grounds for keeping Armenian doctor Armen Charchyan under arrest no longer exist

When Judge Armine Meliksetyan partially granted the motion for the arrest of Armen Charchyan for one month instead of 2 months, she stated two grounds — Charchyan is the director of Izmirlian Medical Center and there are still people who have yet to be interviewed and they are employees of the medical center. This is what Aram Vardevanyan, one of the attorneys of doctor Armen Charchyan (included in ‘Armenia’ bloc), told reporters today.

“At this moment, there is no other person who has to be interviewed since the end of the preliminary investigation implies the end of interviews. I have also transmitted to the prosecutor and the court and investigator a datum stating that Charchyan isn’t the director of Izmirlian Medical Center starting from June 30. This means that both grounds exist. In any case, we came to the court with the hope that there will be a judicial act arising from the law. In that case, there won’t be an alternative to release from custody,” he said.

Vardevanyan also informed that Charchyan is still in the hospital and can’t be discharged, even if the court abolishes arrest.