Erdogan: Turkey will maintain its presence in Azerbaijan and take what belongs to it

During a visit to a factory producing caterpillar tracks for tanks in Sakarya Province, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country will maintain its presence in Libya, Azerbaijan, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean, minval.az reported.
Erdogan emphasized that Turkey will unquestionably take what belongs to it and will continue exploring the Eastern Mediterranean, especially near the coasts of Cyprus.
Talking about tanks, Erdogan said Turkey plans to deliver the first Turkish Altay tanks to the Turkish Armed Forces in early 2023. “I’m certain that the Altay tanks will be as recognized as attack UAVs are,” Erdogan said.