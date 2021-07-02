Old school in Geghhovit village of Armenia's Gegharkunik Province being renovated

The second primary school in Geghhovit village of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia is being renovated. The Territorial Development Fund of Armenia reports that the building was built in the 1950s and is extremely accident-prone, as reported the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, adding the following:

“The conduct of classes was becoming more and more dangerous over the past years. The foundations of the structure were undermined, repair works hadn’t been carried out for decades, and, as a result, the floors and walls in the classrooms were dilapidated. The only solution was destruction of the building and construction of a new school.

Within the scope of the Schools Seismic Security Improvement Program being implemented through the Armenia Territorial Development Fund of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, the works for reconstruction of the new school building have already been launched through a AMD 1,411,000 investment of the Government of Armenia and the Asian Development Bank. The old building has already been destroyed. The new school will accommodate nearly 6,000 pupils with state-of-the-art classrooms, a suitable gym, ceremonies hall, elevator and will be fully customized for inclusive education.”