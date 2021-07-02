Bloomberg: US asks Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to accept refugees from Afghanistan

The United States has asked Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to temporarily host about 9,000 Afghans who helped the American side during its campaign. Bloomberg reported citing sources.
This agreement should be part of a major deal to establish cooperation between the US and the countries of Central Asia. It will deal with issues around the Afghan settlement.
Foreign Ministers of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are to sign a corresponding agreement this week while they are in Washington on working visits.
According to sources, Washington is insisting that the authorities of these states allow reconnaissance from their territory. This agreement can be beneficial for both sides, for example, the militants of the radical Taliban movement are moving further and further, today they have already approached the borders of Tajikistan.
Earlier, the United States military left the Bagram airfield in Afghanistan - the main position of American troops in the fight against terrorist groups.
In 2020, the United States and the radical Afghan Taliban movement signed a peace agreement for the first time in more than 18 years of war. According to the agreements, American troops are to leave Afghanistan by May 1. The administration of the new US president Joe Biden announced its intention to revise the agreements with the Taliban.
The American operation in Afghanistan was launched in response to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.