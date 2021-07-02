'I Have Honor' bloc also applies to Armenia Constitutional Court regarding results of snap parliamentary elections

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has registered the application of the ‘I Have Honor’ bloc (the bloc ran in the snap parliamentary elections on June 20 and won seats) demanding annulment of Decision N 184-A of the Central Electoral Commission on summing up the results of the snap elections of the National Assembly of June 20, 2021 and the results of the elections. This is what spokesperson of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Eva Tovmasyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:
“Today the Constitutional Court also registered the applications of ‘Armenia’ bloc, Awakening Party and Homeland of Armenians Party, which ran in the snap parliamentary elections.
Thus, on July 2, 2021, the Constitutional Court received 4 applications regarding the results of the snap elections of the National Assembly.”