Armenian court to continue examination of appeal against arrest of doctor Armen Charchyan on July 6

The Court of Appeal left examination of the appeal against the decision on arrest of member of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc won seats in parliament following the snap parliamentary elections held on June 20), doctor Armen Charchyan incomplete and will resume on July 6 at 2 pm. This is what Charchyan’s attorneys told reporters after the court hearing.

“The defense filed an appeal with the court, which held a very fruitful discussion in the format that we had proposed. We reaffirmed our position according to which there is substantiated doubt that Armen Charchyan is linked to the commission of the crime that is ascribed to him. As far as the grounds are concerned, the court of first instance recorded the ground for obstruction of investigation, and we presented our arguments. The court stated that Armen Charchyan would have an influence on witnesses, if he stayed in liberty. We say there is an audio recording in which all the remarks of Charchyan are reflected,” attorney Erik Aleksanyan said.

Aleksanyan added that an agreement was reached to continue working after 6 p.m. and end case examination today.

Charchyan is charged with giving, receiving a bribe to and from voters, violating the ban on charity during elections or obstructing exercise of the free will of voters.

Charchyan doesn’t accept the charge brought against him.

According to an investigator of the Special Investigation Service, if Charchyan stays in liberty, he will hide from the body implementing proceedings and will obstruct investigation into the case.

The court had declared Charchyan’s detention as unlawful. After he was released, he touched upon the criminal case and insisted that it is ‘a phony case’.