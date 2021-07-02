Boeing 737 cargo crew rescued after falling into water

Both pilots of a cargo Boeing 737 that fell into the water near Honolulu were rescued, Reuters reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members, citing preliminary information.
"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said in a statement.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Such cargo planes often function for several decades, and before that they were used to transport passengers.
The crash occurred about two miles from Kalaeloa airport.