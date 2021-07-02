'Armenia' bloc representative: Many police officers from Yerevan voted in Shurnukh and other villages of Syunik Province

Several police officers from Yerevan also voted in Shurnukh and other villages of Syunik Province. This is what representative of ‘Armenia’ bloc (the bloc ran in the June 20 snap parliamentary elections and won seats in parliament) Aram Vardevanyan told reporters today.
“Why was it decided that a large number of police officers had to travel from Yerevan to Syunik Province and vote? This is a question that the Police of Armenia need to answer. It would be very interesting to hear what the Police have to say about this,” he said.
Vardevanyan also stated that in December 2020, a statement was issued stating that there are 90,000 Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) living in Armenia. “How many of the 90,000 were allowed to participate in the elections? I know many weren’t allowed, but I also have reports stating that some people were allowed. How was this decided? Perhaps there were certain mechanisms for specification,” Vardevanyan added.