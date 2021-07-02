News
Friday
July 02
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian soldier found in Fizuli region
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian soldier found in Fizuli region
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

The searches for the remains of deceased servicemen in Mataghis today were fruitless, and the remains of another Armenian serviceman were found in and removed from Varanda (Fizuli) region, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“The servicemen’s identity is unknown. A forensic medicine expert examination will be designated.

And so, the remains of a total of 1,591 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh to date,” the Service’s press release reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
