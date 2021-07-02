During today’s meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev told the official Baku about the initiatives of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Zhaparov that are aimed at expanding bilateral and regional cooperation.
“The initiatives incorporate the establishment of relations within the scope of strategic partnership and the creation of an Interstate Council at the level of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as the creation of the “Central Asia-South Caucasus in 5+3 format” interregional platform in the near future,” Zhaparov informed, Interfax-Azerbaijan reported.
Kazakbayev said the implementation of those initiatives “will strengthen the potential for cooperation and allow to jointly resist the current challenges and threats”.
“The parties also discussed issues related to the establishment of a joint investment fund, the resumption of direct air communication, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including exchange of students. Bayramov and Kazakbayev touched upon the organizing of political consultations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries at the level of deputy ministers and inventorization of the legal-contractual base,” the government agency emphasized.