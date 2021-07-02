Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. According to the press service of the President of Russia, the talks were held at the initiative of the French side.
Putin told Macron about the implementation of the trilateral agreements over Nagorno-Karabakh and called his attention to the need to engage Europe in the solution to the humanitarian issues in the region.
“Vladimir Putin informed about the progress made in the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached over Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Vladimir Putin mentioned that the situation in the region remains stable and that this is mainly due to the presence of Russian peacekeepers. Preconditions have been created for normal economic activities and unblocking of economic and transport links,” the press release reads.
“The President of Russia called attention to the demand for closer involvement of European partners and particularly France in the solution to the humanitarian issues of the population in the regions affected by the hostilities,” the Kremlin added.