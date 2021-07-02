Armenian bailiffs killed in Sochi posthumously awarded Order of Courage by Putin

Bailiffs Albert Aghozyan and Andranik Matevosyan, who were killed by a resident of Sochi during on-duty service on June 9, have been posthumously awarded Orders of Courage, and the decree signed by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is posted on kremlin.ru.
“Albert Aghozyan and Andranik Matevosyan, who showed courage, bravery and dedication while performing their official duties, shall be awarded the Order of Courage,” the decree reads.
On June 9, the bailiffs whom the court of Adler had sent to evict the residents of a house in Sochi, were executed by a 60-year-old resident who had also injured another person.
According to the data of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the shooting took place after a conflict that arose during eviction. The house near which the incident took place has been declared an unauthorized construction.
The Investigative Committee of Krasnodar has launched a criminal case against the man, and the Prosecutor’s Office of Krasnodar is overseeing investigation of the criminal case.