Newspaper: Armenia outgoing legislature majority faction MPs are dissatisfied
Newspaper: Armenia outgoing legislature majority faction MPs are dissatisfied
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, there is still a commotion at the [outgoing] NA [(National Assembly)] My Step [majority] faction.

The thing is that after the snap parliamentary elections [on June 20], no one from the [ruling party] leadership has met with them [yet] and has not discussed what to do next, or the future.

According to our information, the [My Step] MPs do not like the situation also because many of them learn from the press what rearrangements may take place [in the new parliament].

Moreover, RA acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not shown interest in his faction during this period.

In short, the candidate around whom they will readily unite [in the new legislature] has not been found yet.

Everyone is holding their breath waiting for when Nikol Pashinyan will come and meet them.

Let us note that personnel matters are discussed exclusively at the [ruling] CC [(Civil Contract party)] board—within as close a circle as possible.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
