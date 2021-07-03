News
Saturday
July 03
Biden announces several key nominations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate several individuals to serve in key roles, as noted in a White House statement. Some of these nominations are as follows:

Rachel Jacobson, Nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations and Environment, Department of Defense

Jose Javier Rodriguez, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training, Department of Labor

Mallory Stewart, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Verification and Compliance, Department of State

 

 

 
