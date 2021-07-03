Biden announces several key nominations

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his intent to nominate several individuals to serve in key roles, as noted in a White House statement. Some of these nominations are as follows:
Rachel Jacobson, Nominee for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations and Environment, Department of Defense
Jose Javier Rodriguez, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training, Department of Labor
Mallory Stewart, Nominee for Assistant Secretary for Verification and Compliance, Department of State