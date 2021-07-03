News
Saturday
July 03
Albania allocates $9.7m to purchase Turkey drones
Albania allocates $9.7m to purchase Turkey drones
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Albania has set aside a budget of $9.7 million for buying armed Turkish drones, Ahval News reported.

The Albanian parliament approved that budget for the country’s Ministry of Defence to buy the drones.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was in Turkey in early June with cabinet members, including Interior Minister Bledi Cuci. Cuci visited Baykar Defence, the developer of many of Turkey’s drones, including the Bayraktar TB2, and said that his country is “evaluating the possibility of using Turkish UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles) for civilian and military purposes in Albania.”

Turkey has carved out a sizable export market for its homemade drones following their use in Syria, Libya, and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

 

 
