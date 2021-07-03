News
Armenia’s Sarkissian to Belarus’ Lukashenko: Friendship of our peoples will still be basis for increasing cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenian sent a congratulatory message to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the press office of the Armenian President.

"I am convinced that the friendship and mutual respect formed between our peoples over the centuries will continue to be a solid basis for increasing the effectiveness of the Armenian-Belarusian interstate cooperation in various domains," reads, in particular, the congratulatory message of President Sarkissian.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
