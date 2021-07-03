Israel carries out airstrike at weapons manufacturing site in Gaza

Israeli fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site in Gaza overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched over the frontier into Israel, the military said early Friday, AP reported.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strike, which the military said targeted a facility used by the Hamas to research and develop weapons.
It was the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day war it fought with the territory’s Hamas rulers in May.
Egyptian and international mediators have been trying to shore up the informal cease-fire that ended the most recent war.
In recent days, Israel has eased restrictions to allow in Qatar-funded fuel, extend Gaza’s fishing zone and permit increased cross-border commerce.