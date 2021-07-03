Armenia acting deputy PM Avinyan attends EBRD online meeting

YEREVAN. – Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran attended the 2021 online meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he acted as deputy chairman of the plenary session, Avinyan's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, acting deputy premier Avinyan presented Armenia's message on the issues discussed at the plenary session.
Armenia was to host this meeting. But taking into account that the EBRD Board of Governors had decided to hold this year’s event virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, the EBRD annual meeting in Armenia’s capital Yerevan will be held in 2024.