Caucasus Heritage Watch calls on Azerbaijan to stop destroying Armenian cemeteries

The Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) confirms the destruction of an Armenian cemetery in the village of Sghnakh, as first reported by Monument Watch. The area was bulldozed in connection with road construction, CHW informed on Twitter.
“Monument Watch reports that the cemetery was founded in the mid-18th c. and remained in use until Armenians evacuated the village following the fall 2020 war. Satellite imagery indicates that the destruction took place between April 12 and June 18. (…). CHW calls on Azerbaijan’s authorities to stop the destruction of cemeteries,” it added, in particular.