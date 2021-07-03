News
Sunday
July 04
News
Sunday
July 04
Russia reports on destruction of 5 terrorists
Russia reports on destruction of 5 terrorists
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Russia has reported the destruction of five terrorists, Interfax reported.

The Russian special services received information about a group of militants hiding in the suburbs of Nalchik who were planning a series of terrorist attacks.

At about three o'clock in the morning, the attackers were blocked in one of the houses on the territory of the garden partnership. They were asked to lay down their arms and surrender to the authorities. In response, they opened fire on law enforcement officers.

As a result of the operation, five militants were killed, there were no casualties among the civilian population and no casualties of the personnel of the law enforcement forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
