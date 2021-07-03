ECHR refuses to reopen case on death of Yasser Arafat

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed the case brought by the widow and daughter of the late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat asking to reopen the investigation into his death in 2004. Reported by MEMO.

Following failed lawsuits in French courts, Suha and Zahwa Arafat filed a complaint with the ECHR in 2017 alleging that the former president of the Palestinian Authority was the victim of a premeditated assassination.

However, in its ruling yesterday, the ECHR stated that there was no violation of the right to a fair trial and the complaint was manifestly unfounded.

Three judges stated that after hearing the case at all stages of the proceedings, the applicants, with the assistance of their lawyers, were able to exercise their rights.

In 2015, French judges closed the investigation into the allegations of Arafat's assassination without raising any charges. A French appellate court upheld the refusal to open the case, which led to the former leader's family appealing to the ECHR.

On November 11, 2004, Arafat died in France under highly suspicious circumstances at the age of 75. Until now, doctors have not been able to establish the exact cause of his death.