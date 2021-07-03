Armenia acting PM’s latest fabrications on Artsakh not agreed with Minsk Group co-chair countries, says Ashotyan

YEREVAN. – During his open "party" on June 21, the capitulator aborted said that the negotiations on the Artsakh issue shall be continued under the principle of "secession for the sake of salvation." Armen Ashotyan—vice-chairman of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia and a member of the opposition "I Have Honor" bloc which won several parliamentary seats as a result of the snap elections on June 20—stated this during a press conference Saturday, and referring to Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"I am informed that these latest fabrications of the stateless scoundrel in connection with the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] issue have not been agreed with any [OSCE] Minsk Group co-chair country. This means that once again this idiot will try to play a game on the Artsakh issue, where he will not have the support of the international negotiating community on this issue," Ashotyan added.

According to him, the international community tends to consider the Artsakh issue resolved. "The West has one task left: how to see to it that the Russian peacekeepers leave the region. And the task for the Russian side is to strengthen in the region, to prolong the status component of the negotiation process for as long as it will be required to calm down the situation.

As a result of these elections, the other crucial concessions expected from Armenia will also appear on the political agenda of the conspiratorial capitulator. It is about a framework agreement with Azerbaijan, including on [border] delimitation and demarcation issues, and with the deep and total freezing of the Artsakh talks," Armen Ashotyan said.