Pashinyan to Lukashenko: Armenia-Belarus ties will continue as benchmark for interstate relations’ development
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus on the latter’s Independence Day anniversary.

"I am convinced that the traditional Armenian-Belarusian friendly relations will continue to serve as a benchmark for the development of interstate relations of our countries, both in the bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations and integration associations," Pashinyan's message reads in part.
Հայերեն and Русский
