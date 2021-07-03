Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release

Member of the US House of Representatives, attorney Frank Pallone discussed with officials of the US Department of State and Defense Ministry the possible role of the US in the release of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.
"Had a productive call with officials from @StateDept and @DeptofDefense today to discuss ways to bolster the US-Armenian relationship. We also spoke about the important role the US must play in freeing the remaining Armenian POWs in Azeri detention and the ongoing border crisis," Pallone tweeted.