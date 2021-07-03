News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 04
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release
Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Member of the US House of Representatives, attorney Frank Pallone discussed with officials of the US Department of State and Defense Ministry the possible role of the US in the release of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan.

"Had a productive call with officials from @StateDept and @DeptofDefense today to discuss ways to bolster the US-Armenian relationship. We also spoke about the important role the US must play in freeing the remaining Armenian POWs in Azeri detention and the ongoing border crisis," Pallone tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan hands over minefield maps to Baku in exchange for return of 15 POWs
The exchange has taken place on July 3, 2021, at the initiative of Russia...
 Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved
In the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions…
 China ambassador to Armenia: We are waiting with pain in our hearts for return of captives
We are following the information…
 Armenian captives’ 'trials' continue in Azerbaijan
In the capital Baku…
 Ombudsman informs CoE Commissioner for Human Rights on urgency of Armenian captives’ return from Azerbaijan
Arman Tatoyan met with Dunja Mijatovic, in Strasbourg, France…
 Karabakh State Minister: I also have questions regarding loss of Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
Beglaryan mentioned the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos