96 illegal migrants rescued off coast of Tunisia

The Tunisian coast guard rescued 96 illegal migrants off the country's southeastern coast, Xinhua reported.
The rescue operation took place off the coast in the province of Medenine, where the coast guard units managed to rescue illegal migrants from a sinking boat.
96 people have been rescued, but 43 migrants on board a small wooden boat are still missing, the rescue operation continues.
Attempts of illegal migration from the coast of Tunisia to Italy increase during the summer season due to favorable weather conditions.