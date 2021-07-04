Biden did not rule out Russia's involvement in new cyber attack

US President Joseph Biden admits Russia's involvement in a new large-scale cyberattack, which affected about 200 American companies, DW reported.
Washington will react if it is determined that Moscow is behind the hackers' actions, Biden noted. The head of state instructed the special services to conduct an investigation.
The target of a new cyber attack on July 1 was the Florida-based IT firm Kaseya. As a result, at least 200 companies using its software were affected in the United States alone, and around the world, hacking could affect the activities of about 1,000 businesses.
Several Swedish supermarket chains, which also use Kaseya's services, have also become victims of cybercriminals.