Armen Sarkissian sends congratulatory message to US President Joe Biden

President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to the US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States.
"Independence, achieved at the cost of many adversities and the achievements of the period that followed, is a testament to the determination of the American people and their commitment to the principles of independence. This year's Independence Day celebration is especially important for millions of Americans as it symbolizes a return to normalcy," he noted.
"This celebration is of particular importance to our compatriots living in the United States, who have contributed to the development and strengthening of the United States of America and promoted cooperation between our states."
"Armenians around the world have welcomed your statement on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is a confirmation of your administration's commitment to protecting human rights and universal values."
"The United States of America is one of the most important partners of the Republic of Armenia. I am full of hope that thanks to joint efforts, relations between our countries will continue to develop."
President Sarkissian wished President Biden good health and all the best and the friendly people of the United States of America well-being and progress.