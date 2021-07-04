News
Deputy Director of IAEA to visit Iran
Deputy Director of IAEA to visit Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director Massimo Aparo will visit Iran next week, said Iranian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Tasnim news reported.

According to him, the visit of the Deputy Director of the IAEA to Tehran is carried out in accordance with the usual activities under safeguards and within the framework of the nonproliferation treaty.

Noting the permanent contact between Iran and the IAEA, the representative noted that no pre-planned talks in Tehran are envisaged within the framework of the visit.
