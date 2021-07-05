Clashes occur between transgender opponents, supporters in Los Angeles

Demonstrators clashed outside a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles after a transgender woman apparently disrobed in an area reserved for women, NBC reported.
A few far-right protesters appeared to be outnumbered by those favoring transgender rights.
Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly in the afternoon, said Officer Frank Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The demonstrators shouted at each other and, in a few cases, exchanged blows, according to social media video from the scene.
Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said one person who was assaulted sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a medical facility.
The protest was prompted by an incident captured on video and shared on social media of a woman complaining to Wi Spa USA workers about a trans customer who disrobed, thus displaying her penis in an area where women are nude. The incident occurred about a week ago. The workers stood by the trans woman and said legally they cannot discriminate against her.
Video showed demonstrators clashing with each other and with police. Protesters' chants included, "Save our children."