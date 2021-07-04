US Embassy: We honor the tremendous partnership between the US and Armenia

The US embassy has issued a statement amid the celebrations of the US Independence Day.

According to the US embassy, it has been a difficult year in Armenia marked by the both COVID19 pandemic and the intensive fighting in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

"We continue to recognize the losses Armenia suffered. At the same time, we honor the tremendous partnership between our two countries based on shared democratic values. As we celebrate U.S. independence today, we also celebrate that partnership," the statement noted.

"Today, we start our 245th anniversary celebration with beautiful performances of the anthems of our two great countries and the U.S. Marine Security Guards’ presentation of the Color Guard.

Then U.S. Ambassador Tracy delivers a short address about the almost 30-year-old U.S.-Armenia partnership, speaking about our cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the intensive fighting over Nagorno Karabakh last fall."

In the video message, ambassador Lynne Tracy congratulates the USA on Independence Day and noted the strong partnership created with Armenia.

According to her, next year, Armenia and the US will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

She also noted that the last year was an especially difficult one - globally and for Armenia in particular in terms of COVID-19.

She noted that the US has already allocated 11 million dollars to Armenia in the fight against the pandemic.

She also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh war launched last year.

According to her, the US government has allocated 5 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to support the operations and assist people affected by the war.

'The impacts of COVID-19 and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are ongoing. The US will continue to work in partnership with Armenia to address these assistance needs,' she added.

The aim of the US-Armenia partnership is to improve people's lives, she noted referring to US President Joe Biden's statement on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

'Let's appreciate the work we've done to recover, to help those most affected to begin to heal, to prepare for better days ahead,' she noted.