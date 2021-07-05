Armenia embassy in Moscow comments on statements of Russia public figure

The embassy of Armenia in Moscow has commented on the statements of Russian public figure, writer Zakhar Prilepin. The respective statement posted on the embassy Facebook page notes as follows:

"We were surprised by Zakhar Prilepin's knowledge ‘about the preferences of Armenians in choosing a place of residence.’ For thousands of years Armenia has defended its right to exist, and there have been many tragic pages when it was surrounded by the enemy, relying only on its own strength. The only thing our people dream of is living in their historic homeland. Let it not be so that the author's mythical prediction become a reality for himself in the foreseeable future."

Prilepin had written the following comment about Armenia: "I look at Armenia (which is not shown to us on TV, but in vain; not worse than the Ukrainian example), and I remember the collective calls of Russian Armenians during the days of the recent [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] war: ‘[Russian President Vladimir] Putin, send troops! Otherwise, it will be an unheard of, unseen betrayal for which the Armenian people will never forgive you.’ In short, comrade Putin, we are grateful that you did not send troops. The people of Armenia want to live in the American embassy. After a while, they will live in Turkey, but it is impossible to ban the desires. No life of a Russian soldier should be spent for that. Everyone chooses for themselves. The Lord is generous.”