Major road accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, rescuers remove victim out of vehicle

A major road accident took place Sunday in Kotayk Province of Armenia, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 10pm, a car and a truck collided on the Yerevan-Ashtarak motorway, in the administrative area of Proshyan village.
As a result, the driver of the car was stuck in the vehicle.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene removed the driver out of the car with the help of local efforts and special equipment.
After administering the victim first aid on the spot, the paramedics took this person to a Yerevan hospital.
https://shamshyan.com/hy/article/2021/07/04/1190680/