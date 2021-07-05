News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion
Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan has launched an inquiry into an explosion and fire in the Caspian Sea on Sunday night. This is stated at the press service of the ministry.

"An inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire which was recorded by video cameras," the MES said, in particular, in its statement.

Earlier, a video of an explosion in the Caspian Sea was disseminated on Azerbaijani social media and some media outlets. Witnesses speculated that the explosion took place on an offshore oil platform. Ibrahim Ahmadov, an official of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), told TASS that there were no accidents on the SOCAR platforms and they were all operating as normal.

In turn, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan said that according to the initial theory, the cause of this explosion was the eruption of a mud volcano in the Caspian Sea.

The press service of the company that transports the Caspian oil of Azerbaijan also issued a statement saying that no explosions took place on its ships.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Seven villagers with symptoms of anthrax are hospitalized in Gyumri
Six large and as many small cattle had died in Isahakyan village…
 Body of 33-year-old man found hanged in Armenia's Lori Province
The investigators of Stepanavan are...
 11-year-old Yerevan boy dies after being electrocuted on June 17
As Shamshyan.com reported earlier...
 Yerevan pedestrian run over twice, dies after failing to regain consciousness
The pedestrian was transferred to...
 Opel and Renault collide front-to-front in Armenia's Gegharkunik Province, 2 dead, 4 injured
By the assignment of an investigator...
 33-year-old Armenia man found hanged in trailer, hands tied behind back with same rope
A forensic medical expert examination has been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos