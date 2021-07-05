Azerbaijan emergency ministry launches inquiry into Caspian Sea explosion

The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan has launched an inquiry into an explosion and fire in the Caspian Sea on Sunday night. This is stated at the press service of the ministry.
"An inquiry is underway to determine the cause of the fire which was recorded by video cameras," the MES said, in particular, in its statement.
Earlier, a video of an explosion in the Caspian Sea was disseminated on Azerbaijani social media and some media outlets. Witnesses speculated that the explosion took place on an offshore oil platform. Ibrahim Ahmadov, an official of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), told TASS that there were no accidents on the SOCAR platforms and they were all operating as normal.
In turn, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan said that according to the initial theory, the cause of this explosion was the eruption of a mud volcano in the Caspian Sea.
The press service of the company that transports the Caspian oil of Azerbaijan also issued a statement saying that no explosions took place on its ships.