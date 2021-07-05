Telegraph: UK special forces may stay in Afghanistan after withdrawal of troops

A small group of special forces of the British Armed Forces may stay in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the main part of the troops, Daily Telegraph reported referring to a former employee of the British Special Air Service.

According to the source, British soldiers from the Special Air Service will be in Afghanistan as a group of advisers to train the Afghan military. The source of the publication also said that it has not yet been determined how long the British special forces will remain in the country.

PM Boris Johnson on Monday will reportedly make a final decision on this issue.

On Friday, the Daily Telegraph, citing sources close to the kingdom's chief of defense, Nicholas Carter, reported that Britain and the United States would complete the withdrawal of the bulk of their troops from Afghanistan on July 4.

US President Joe Biden announced on April 14 that he had made the decision to end the operation in Afghanistan, which became the longest overseas military campaign in American history. The withdrawal of American troops began in May. Earlier it was planned that the US military troops will leave Afghanistan by 9/11. At the peak of the US operation in 2010-2013, the number of Western forces in Afghanistan exceeded 150,000. The main US and NATO combat units were withdrawn from Afghanistan in 2014.