Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes

YEREVAN. – The return of 15 Armenian captive servicemen from the Azerbaijani capital Baku in exchange for minefield maps is a crime committed by the deal of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Analyst Edgar Ghazaryan, former Chief of Staff of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, said this to a press conference Monday.
According to him, they try to cover this crime under the pretext of humanism. "But, in reality, two crimes were committed. The first is clearly described by the Criminal Code [of Armenia]. It is about the betrayal of the homeland, which was allowed by the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan," Ghazaryan said, expressing hope that the law enforcement agencies will deal with this matter.
Moreover, the analyst expressed an opinion that some other high-ranking persons may also be complicit in the commission of this crime.
Ghazaryan emphasized that adversary, in fact, was officially handed over data which contain especially secret information of military and state importance.
All this, in his view, testifies to the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities, represented by their president, have in fact carried out human trafficking. "If this is presented as the return of the captives, it should be noted that the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the ministry of foreign affairs of that country have already stated that they have no [Armenian] captives, and that the issue of captives has already been resolved," Edgar Ghazaryan concluded.