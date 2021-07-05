News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.49
EUR
585.67
RUB
6.72
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law
Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan continues to grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, thus opposing itself to the international community. Human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan, the first Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, sais this to a press conference Monday.

Moreover, according to her, the international community welcomes Baku's such behavior, which suggests that the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is also convenient for major geopolitical players. "He is convenient also for those segments of society in Armenia who have quite obvious pro-Turkish positions," Alaverdyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert: Azerbaijan tries to make Queen Elizabeth an accomplice to its "victory" in Karabakh
Baku resorts to perhaps not new, but quite interesting technique—figuratively speaking, to "dance terrorism"—to advance its interests and achieve its goals...
 Analyst: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders have committed criminally punishable crimes
The return of 15 Armenian captive servicemen from Baku in exchange for minefield maps…
 Judicial farce against Armenian captives continues in Azerbaijan
At the capital Baku Court on Grave Crimes…
 Yerevan hands over minefield maps to Baku in exchange for return of 15 POWs
The exchange has taken place on July 3, 2021, at the initiative of Russia...
 Frank Pallone says they discussed US role in Armenian POWs release
"Had a productive call with officials from @StateDept and @DeptofDefense today...
 Karabakh emergency service: 4 more remains found, retrieved
In the Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos