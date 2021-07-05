Armenia 1st ombudsperson: Azerbaijan continues grossly violating norms of international humanitarian law

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan continues to grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, thus opposing itself to the international community. Human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan, the first Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) of Armenia, sais this to a press conference Monday.
Moreover, according to her, the international community welcomes Baku's such behavior, which suggests that the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, is also convenient for major geopolitical players. "He is convenient also for those segments of society in Armenia who have quite obvious pro-Turkish positions," Alaverdyan added.