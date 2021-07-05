Ukrainian figure highlights work of Union of Armenians of Ukraine in popularizing Armenia's culture

I sincerely congratulate the Union of Armenians of Ukraine on its 20th anniversary and the inspiring work that it has been doing for the past 20 years. Armenia is not some distant and unknown Land for me. I received a certificate of incomplete secondary education at School #35 in Yerevan. This is what Ukrainian figure Anatoly Suldin told AnalitikaUA.net.

“The path to development hasn’t been easy for the Union. Over the past 15 years, I have seen the inspiring work that the patriotic members of the Union have done. For example, many Ukrainians in Ukraine don’t know about the Armenian Genocide, and many Armenians in Armenia don’t know about the Holodomor. Marat Hakobyan, the director of AnalitikaUA.net, has raised the level of the website to the level of the best news websites in the Armenian Diaspora, providing the Union of Armenians of Ukraine to not only inform Ukrainian-Armenians about the situation in Armenia, but also help them adopt an active stance in Ukraine. The Union has also done a lot to popularize the culture and history of Armenia. Friends, I wish the Union major success and achievements in the battle against the enemy for independence and Armenia’s prosperity. It so happened that the enemy is the common enemy in our countries, and I believe we will win together,” Suldin said.