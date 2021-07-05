Australia senator pledges to recognize Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Senator for Western Australia, Rachel Siewert has joined the Joint Justice Initiative and pledged to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).
Senator Siewert signed an affirmation of support for the Joint Justice Initiative, which calls for Federal Australian recognition of the genocides of 1915.
The February 2020 launch of the Joint Justice Initiative at Australia's Parliament House featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the ANC-AU, Assyrian National Council—Australia (ANC), and Australian Hellenic Council (AHC), which declares Australia's recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides as a priority on behalf of their communities.
Senator Rachel Siewert is the Whip of The Australian Greens and Chair of the Senate Community Affairs References Committee.