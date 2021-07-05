News
Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk
Analyst: Life of Armenian teen stabbed in Georgia not at risk
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The life of the Armenian boy, who was stabbed during the July 3 incident between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Batumi, Georgia, is not at risk. Analyst, Eduard Ayvazyan, director of the Samtskhe-Javakhk Media Analytical Center, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The young man's life was managed to be saved and, fortunately, at this moment his life is not at risk, his condition is stable. He will be discharged from the hospital in a few days," Ayvazyan said.

To note, tenth grader Martunik Ustyan was seriously injured in the abdomen, and he was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

According to reports, a group of probably Azerbaijanis approached a group of Armenians in Batumi, and chanted: "Is Karabakh ours or yours?" According to residents, a police officer had intervened during the incident, and he also was injured and hospitalized.

According to our information, one person has been apprehended on suspicion of stabbing the aforesaid Armenian minor.
