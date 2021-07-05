Armenia Parliament Speaker congratulates Armenians on occasion of Constitution Day

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of Constitution Day. The message reads as follows:
“By the Fundamental Law of Armenia, the constituents, that is, the people of the Republic of Armenia, have invariably established that Armenia is a sovereign, democratic, social, legal state and that power in Armenia belongs to the people.
The values underlying these formulations embody the centuries-old sacramental dreams and wishes of our people and their fight for freedom.
Currently, after severe trials and horrors, our people have the right and, in a sense, also the duty to be reborn and rebuild the future to be happy and to prove that those values are sacred, inscrutable and unnegotiable, and the course of our statehood is incessant.
I congratulate all us Armenians on Constitution Day.”